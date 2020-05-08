ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €8.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €8.60 ($10.00) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INGA. Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.32 ($9.68).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

