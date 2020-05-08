Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $28.00 at UBS Group

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 941,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 8,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,440,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

