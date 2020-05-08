INO COIN (INO) Price Hits $2.00 on Major Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00020120 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $359.64 million and $407,184.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.29 or 0.02117585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00171999 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00066586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000163 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

