Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPHI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

NYSE IPHI opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. Inphi has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $102.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.35.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,358 shares of company stock worth $8,050,907 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Inphi by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,325,000 after buying an additional 1,204,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after acquiring an additional 322,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,046,000 after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

