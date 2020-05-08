Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inphi from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

NYSE:IPHI traded up $11.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.78. 2,962,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,809. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. Inphi has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.79 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $882,263.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,907. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

