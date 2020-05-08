Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) PT Raised to $116.00

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of IPHI opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Inphi has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $102.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $197,487.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,907. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 1,047.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,894,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,176,000 after buying an additional 5,380,825 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 1,081.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,758,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 75,144.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,497,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,557 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,565,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.