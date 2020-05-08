Insider Buying: Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Buys 18,100 Shares of Stock

Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne purchased 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 763,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,449,700.

Bradley Collier Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Bradley Collier Bourne bought 27,900 shares of Firan Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,519.50.

Shares of TSE:FTG traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Firan Technology Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.33.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.01 million.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

