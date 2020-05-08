Insider Buying: Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,778 shares in the company, valued at C$7,297,055.90.

Ewan Stewart Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Ewan Stewart Downie bought 10,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$10,800.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Ewan Stewart Downie bought 100,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$140,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Ewan Stewart Downie bought 25,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00.

Shares of PG traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.69. 2,067,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.70. The stock has a market cap of $376.34 million and a P/E ratio of -16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.55.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$4.90 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.24 to C$2.99 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

