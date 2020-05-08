Insider Buying: Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Director William C. Irwin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $23,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB remained flat at $$7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.48. Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 12.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.69% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

