Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Sells 9,149 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $6.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.19. 2,222,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.34 and its 200-day moving average is $197.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

