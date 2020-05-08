Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

IBP traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.34. 380,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,580. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $78.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

