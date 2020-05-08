Intact Financial Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$148.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.85.

Shares of IFC traded up C$1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$137.48. 59,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,858. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$104.81 and a 52-week high of C$157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$128.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.07.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total transaction of C$227,041.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at C$1,828,747.23. Also, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.40, for a total value of C$153,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,473,900.58.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.