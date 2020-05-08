Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Integer by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Integer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 167,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 92,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,620. Integer has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $328.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

