Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Lowered to $55.00 at UBS Group

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of IART traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 4,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,254,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

