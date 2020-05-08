Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 338.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. FIX upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

INTC opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

