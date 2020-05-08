Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 5.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

