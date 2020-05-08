Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,158 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,734,000 after acquiring an additional 188,708 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,751 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,879,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,012,000 after acquiring an additional 980,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Cfra reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

