Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

INTU traded up $4.93 on Thursday, reaching $280.80. The stock had a trading volume of 954,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,606. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.39. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

