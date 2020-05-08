Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Intuit worth $70,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.36. 1,206,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,338. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

