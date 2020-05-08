Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $2,070,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 21,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $280.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

