Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $564.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,961 shares of company stock worth $9,289,853 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $536.96. 48,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,457. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

