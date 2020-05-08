Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock opened at $535.94 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.63.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $927,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,961 shares of company stock worth $9,289,853 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.