Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Holdings Increased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,213 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 1.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 50,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,541. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

