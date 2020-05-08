Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 577.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.14% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.21. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $105.50.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

