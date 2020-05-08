Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.86. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

