Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FireEye (FEYE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2020 – FireEye was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FireEye's first-quarter results reflect strong growth in Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services. Moreover, significant momentum in Mandiant Professional Services benefited the top line. Further, rising customer accounts are boosting revenues. Strong adoption of the Helix platform is a key driver. However, a fall in appliance hardware sales remained an overhang on current deferred revenues. The company expects the pandemic to affect contract length significantly, going forward. In the wake of the pandemic, FireEye withdrew its billings and operating cash flow guidance for 2020 and refrained from providing the same for the second quarter. Moreover, it reduced its revenue and earnings guidance for 2020, making us anxious. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

5/1/2020 – FireEye was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2020 – FireEye had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – FireEye had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – FireEye was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/29/2020 – FireEye had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – FireEye had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – FireEye had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – FireEye was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2020 – FireEye had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – FireEye had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2020 – FireEye was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2020 – FireEye was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – FireEye had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – FireEye was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – FireEye had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – FireEye had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,262,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.02. FireEye Inc has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in FireEye by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

