Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Frontdoor (FTDR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR):

5/7/2020 – Frontdoor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Frontdoor had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Frontdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

4/30/2020 – Frontdoor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – Frontdoor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Frontdoor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

3/18/2020 – Frontdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 363,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. Frontdoor Inc has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

