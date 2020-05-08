Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Just Group (JUST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Just Group (LON: JUST) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2020 – Just Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/23/2020 – Just Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 70 ($0.92).

4/21/2020 – Just Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 59 ($0.78). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Just Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/9/2020 – Just Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 130 ($1.71). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Just Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/20/2020 – Just Group had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of LON:JUST traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 54.25 ($0.71). 2,022,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a market cap of $561.54 million and a PE ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.50. Just Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 87.81 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29, a current ratio of 34.20 and a quick ratio of 29.01.

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 72,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £40,505.92 ($53,283.24).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

