Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) recently:

5/7/2020 – Wyndham Destinations was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2020 – Wyndham Destinations was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2020 – Wyndham Destinations had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $62.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Wyndham Destinations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

4/29/2020 – Wyndham Destinations had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $73.00 to $44.10. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Wyndham Destinations had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $65.00 to $34.00.

4/9/2020 – Wyndham Destinations was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Wyndham Destinations had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $66.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WYND stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. 973,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,717. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYND. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

