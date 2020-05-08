Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Summit Materials (SUM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) recently:

5/5/2020 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

4/30/2020 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Longbow Research from $29.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/17/2020 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Summit Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $34.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Summit Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.69. 158,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. Summit Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Get Summit Materials Inc alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.