Investors Buy Large Volume of Axon Enterprise Call Options (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,124 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 220% compared to the average daily volume of 976 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,336,076.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,115 shares in the company, valued at $55,436,937.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $389,280.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,631.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,725. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $11.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.09. The company had a trading volume of 85,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,484. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,401.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

