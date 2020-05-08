IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.48.

IPGP traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $151.46. 32,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,712. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $166.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.