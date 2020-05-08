Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the quarter. Iqvia makes up 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.33% of Iqvia worth $72,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $135.52. The company had a trading volume of 868,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,639. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

