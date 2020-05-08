Irhythm Technologies’ (IRTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $119.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.38. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,418.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,312 shares of company stock worth $5,365,850 in the last 90 days. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,916,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $16,615,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,000,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $13,200,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,599,000.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

