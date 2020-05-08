Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target lifted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $102.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $119.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $121.40.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,418.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,312 shares of company stock worth $5,365,850. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

