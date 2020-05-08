iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 112,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 357,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,540. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.60.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

