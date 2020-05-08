iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.38. 1,592,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

