iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,382 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $30,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,955,000 after purchasing an additional 520,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,886,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.