iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 13.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,697,000 after purchasing an additional 104,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,714,000 after purchasing an additional 611,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513,531 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

