iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Cut by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686,106 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93.

