iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 601,753 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

