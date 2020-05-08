iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $497,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,428 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. 444,046 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34.

