iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKD. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,176,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JKD opened at $161.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.39. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $122.90 and a 52-week high of $194.19.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.