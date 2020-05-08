iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is St. Louis Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 73,938 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 34,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 47,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.89. 26,171,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,366,574. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.