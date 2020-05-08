iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,164 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 134,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

EWT opened at $36.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

