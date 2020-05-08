iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 7.5% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dohj LLC owned 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.61. 1,110,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $113.68. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

