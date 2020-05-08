iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 265,498 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

