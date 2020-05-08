iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $123,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.95. 11,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,976. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

