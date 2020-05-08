iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.56. 1,089,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,607. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.