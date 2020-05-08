iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,263 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.35 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

